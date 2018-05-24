Missouri House committee tries to find source of mysterious $100 - KCTV5 News

Missouri House committee tries to find source of mysterious $100k

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Caroline Sweeney, News Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The committee has stopped working for the day, but it wasn’t a boring Thursday in Jefferson City and it all came down to where a mysterious $100,000 came from.

The whole truth for Al Watkins about where the cash came from sounds a lot different from the whole truth Scott Faughn told the special House committee yesterday.

“The source of those two payments was a wealthy Republican,” said Watkins, the attorney for K.S.’ ex-husband.

Faughn, a newspaper publisher, said the money was his.

The mystery money totaled $120,000 in cash.

There was no contract between Faughn and Watkins.

Watkins said it was for his client, the ex-husband of Governor Greitens’ former mistress, to “have a soft place to land.”

Faughn said he turned over the thousands for the secret recordings of K.S.

“The date of the first payment was January 8, 2018,” Watkins said.

However, that was not the only money Faughn turned over to Wakins.

On Thursday, the committee learned what Watkins had to say about another $20,000.

Watkins said $10,000 was to help his family get out of the city after a “credible threat.”

Faughn says it was for his book.

They agree another $10,000 was for legal fees.

Watkins had a lot to say on Thursday. His colorful, and sometimes vulgar, language upset committee members.

  • Moving nightmare: Kansas City family says movers stole all their belongings

    Never has anyone ever said moving is fun. It can be a personal hell for many, but your average nightmare moving experience could be worse. Just ask the Keith family. 

  • 5 children living in filthy Missouri home are taken into protective custody

    A woman has been arrested on five counts of endangering the welfare of a child after the authorities discovered the filthy conditions they were living in.

  • 2 suspects charged with robbery that was caught on tape in Kansas City Apple Store

    Charges have been filed against two suspects accused of grabbing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from the Apple Store on The Plaza.  Court records show Timothy O'Neal and DeVarrio O'Neal are suspected of stealing from Apple stores in six Texas cities and Apple stores in Mississippi and Arkansas, taking more than $300,000 worth of merchandise. They have been charged with robbery.  The robbery at the Apple Store's Plaza location was caught on camera and went viral...More >
