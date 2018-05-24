Missouri House committee tries to find source of mysterious $100k

The committee has stopped working for the day, but it wasn’t a boring Thursday in Jefferson City and it all came down to where a mysterious $100,000 came from.

Previous coverage: Greitens' lawyers want subpoenas on source of cash payment

The whole truth for Al Watkins about where the cash came from sounds a lot different from the whole truth Scott Faughn told the special House committee yesterday.

“The source of those two payments was a wealthy Republican,” said Watkins, the attorney for K.S.’ ex-husband.

Faughn, a newspaper publisher, said the money was his.

The mystery money totaled $120,000 in cash.

There was no contract between Faughn and Watkins.

Watkins said it was for his client, the ex-husband of Governor Greitens’ former mistress, to “have a soft place to land.”

Faughn said he turned over the thousands for the secret recordings of K.S.

“The date of the first payment was January 8, 2018,” Watkins said.

However, that was not the only money Faughn turned over to Wakins.

On Thursday, the committee learned what Watkins had to say about another $20,000.

Watkins said $10,000 was to help his family get out of the city after a “credible threat.”

Faughn says it was for his book.

They agree another $10,000 was for legal fees.

Watkins had a lot to say on Thursday. His colorful, and sometimes vulgar, language upset committee members.

