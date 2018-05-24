KCC approves merger between Westar, Kansas City Power & Light

Never has anyone ever said moving is fun. It can be a personal hell for many, but your average nightmare moving experience could be worse. Just ask the Keith family.More >
A woman has been arrested on five counts of endangering the welfare of a child after the authorities discovered the filthy conditions they were living in.More >
Isaac N. Vano, 24, has was charged on Thursday in connection with a shooting that happened on May 15 in the 11700 block of Hardy.More >
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said the man involved in the standoff Wednesday died from a self-inflicted wound.More >
Extreme bullying and sexual assault may happen in schools more often than you think.More >
President Donald Trump is canceling the planned June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea.More >
A military veteran's home was destroyed Tuesday night in a fire. Firefighters responded Tuesday evening to the area of Pine Street in Gardner. During the explosive fire, windows were shattered, parts of the gutter were charred and those flames even reached parts of the roof. Footage of the fire was captured on the helmet of a firefighter who quickly arrived on scene. Investigators say ammunition was found inside the home - and if you listen closely, you can here ...More >
A young production assistant thought she had landed the job of her dreams when, in the summer of 2015, she started work on "Going In Style," a bank heist comedy starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin.More >
