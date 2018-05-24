Man pleads guilty to kidnapping, raping Johnson County deputy - KCTV5 News

Man pleads guilty to kidnapping, raping Johnson County deputy

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
Brady Newman-Caddell, 21. (KCTV) Brady Newman-Caddell, 21. (KCTV)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A man charged in connection with the rape and kidnap of a Johnson County Deputy has pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

Brady Allen Newman-Caddell has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sodomy, and two counts of rape. On Thursday he pleaded guilty. 

He is set to be sentenced before a jury beginning on Oct. 15 of this year.

The deputy, who is in her 20s, was abducted outside the Johnson County Jail in Olathe at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2016. 

The off-duty deputy had just parked her car and was walking to work from the parking lot to the central booking building where she worked. Then, a man in the car forced the deputy into the car. She was in the car for two hours with her face covered and was sexually assaulted by both men before being released in Lee's Summit near Interstate 470 and Northeast Woods Chapel Road.

She kept walking in her battered condition until she saw the lights coming from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. That's when she knew she was safe.

Another man charged in the case, 25-year-old William Luth, was sentenced earlier this year to 41 years in prison after he admitted to the crimes.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Moving nightmare: Kansas City family says movers stole all their belongings

    Moving nightmare: Kansas City family says movers stole all their belongings

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:50 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:50:13 GMT
    It can be a personal hell for many, but your average nightmare moving experience could be worse. Just ask the Keith family. (Submitted)It can be a personal hell for many, but your average nightmare moving experience could be worse. Just ask the Keith family. (Submitted)

    Never has anyone ever said moving is fun. It can be a personal hell for many, but your average nightmare moving experience could be worse. Just ask the Keith family. 

    More >

    Never has anyone ever said moving is fun. It can be a personal hell for many, but your average nightmare moving experience could be worse. Just ask the Keith family. 

    More >

  • 5 children living in filthy Missouri home are taken into protective custody

    5 children living in filthy Missouri home are taken into protective custody

    Thursday, May 24 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-05-24 22:52:00 GMT
    Tiffany M. Burton. (KCTV)Tiffany M. Burton. (KCTV)

    A woman has been arrested on five counts of endangering the welfare of a child after the authorities discovered the filthy conditions they were living in.

    More >

    A woman has been arrested on five counts of endangering the welfare of a child after the authorities discovered the filthy conditions they were living in.

    More >

  • 2 suspects charged with robbery that was caught on tape in Kansas City Apple Store

    2 suspects charged with robbery that was caught on tape in Kansas City Apple Store

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 9:39 PM EDT2018-05-24 01:39:49 GMT
    Submitted by Kansas City policeSubmitted by Kansas City police
    Submitted by Kansas City policeSubmitted by Kansas City police
    Charges have been filed against two suspects accused of grabbing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from the Apple Store on The Plaza.  Court records show Timothy O'Neal and DeVarrio O'Neal are suspected of stealing from Apple stores in six Texas cities and Apple stores in Mississippi and Arkansas, taking more than $300,000 worth of merchandise. They have been charged with robbery.  The robbery at the Apple Store's Plaza location was caught on camera and went viral...More >
    Charges have been filed against two suspects accused of grabbing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from the Apple Store on The Plaza.  Court records show Timothy O'Neal and DeVarrio O'Neal are suspected of stealing from Apple stores in six Texas cities and Apple stores in Mississippi and Arkansas, taking more than $300,000 worth of merchandise. They have been charged with robbery.  The robbery at the Apple Store's Plaza location was caught on camera and went viral...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.