Man pleads guilty to kidnapping, raping Johnson County deputy

A man charged in connection with the rape and kidnap of a Johnson County Deputy has pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

Brady Allen Newman-Caddell has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sodomy, and two counts of rape. On Thursday he pleaded guilty.

He is set to be sentenced before a jury beginning on Oct. 15 of this year.

The deputy, who is in her 20s, was abducted outside the Johnson County Jail in Olathe at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2016.

The off-duty deputy had just parked her car and was walking to work from the parking lot to the central booking building where she worked. Then, a man in the car forced the deputy into the car. She was in the car for two hours with her face covered and was sexually assaulted by both men before being released in Lee's Summit near Interstate 470 and Northeast Woods Chapel Road.

She kept walking in her battered condition until she saw the lights coming from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. That's when she knew she was safe.

Another man charged in the case, 25-year-old William Luth, was sentenced earlier this year to 41 years in prison after he admitted to the crimes.

GUILTY: Brady Newman-Caddell, 21, found guilty of kidnapping and raping a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy. I’ll have details from the courtroom on @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/WkrPSqjXhF — Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) May 24, 2018

