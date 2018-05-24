Chiefs, first pick Breeland Speaks agree to deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Breeland Speaks, their first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Speaks was a defensive end for Mississippi. He was selected with the 46th pick of the NFL Draft.

During his senior season with Ole Miss, he played at both the defensive tackle and defensive end positions, finishing the year with 67 tackles and seven sacks.

We have signed draft selection Breeland Speaks (LB - Mississippi).



— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 24, 2018

