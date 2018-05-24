In statement, Greitens campaign legal counsel questions credibility of committee chairman

A lawyer says he gave a recording of a woman detailing an extramarital affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to the FBIMore >
It was not a smooth start to the day for the special Missouri House committee after two lawyers got in a shouting match over when Governor Greitens will testify.More >
In testimony before a committee of lawmakers Thursday, attorney Al Watkins said that News 4's Lauren Trager was present at his office when a delivery of cash payments was made in regards to Gov. Eric Greitens' extramarital affairMore >
The Latest on the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):More >
A Missouri newspaper publisher is defending himself against legislative questions about his payments to an attorney for a man whose ex-wife had an affair with Gov. Eric GreitensMore >
Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is taking his case to the public with a six-figure television advertising campaign set to air across the state as Missouri lawmakers consider whether to impeach him.More >
Missouri lawmakers are publicly reading the previously secret testimony of a woman who has accused Gov. Eric Greitens of misconduct during an extramarital affair.More >
A Missouri House panel considering whether to try to impeach Gov. Eric Greitens for sexual misconduct and campaign-related allegations endorsed rules Tuesday that would prohibit the governor's attorneys from cross-examining witnesses during a special legislative session.More >
A St. Louis judge has continued the computer data tampering case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to July 2.More >
The Jackson County Prosecutor has been appointed as a special prosecutor in the invasion of privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.More >
Never has anyone ever said moving is fun. It can be a personal hell for many, but your average nightmare moving experience could be worse. Just ask the Keith family.More >
A woman has been arrested on five counts of endangering the welfare of a child after the authorities discovered the filthy conditions they were living in.More >
Isaac N. Vano, 24, has was charged on Thursday in connection with a shooting that happened on May 15 in the 11700 block of Hardy.More >
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said the man involved in the standoff Wednesday died from a self-inflicted wound.More >
Extreme bullying and sexual assault may happen in schools more often than you think.More >
President Donald Trump is canceling the planned June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea.More >
A military veteran's home was destroyed Tuesday night in a fire. Firefighters responded Tuesday evening to the area of Pine Street in Gardner. During the explosive fire, windows were shattered, parts of the gutter were charred and those flames even reached parts of the roof. Footage of the fire was captured on the helmet of a firefighter who quickly arrived on scene. Investigators say ammunition was found inside the home - and if you listen closely, you can here ...More >
A young production assistant thought she had landed the job of her dreams when, in the summer of 2015, she started work on "Going In Style," a bank heist comedy starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin.More >
