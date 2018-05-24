In statement, Greitens campaign legal counsel questions credibil - KCTV5 News

In statement, Greitens campaign legal counsel questions credibility of committee chairman

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Caroline Sweeney, News Reporter
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Angie Ricono, Investigative Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -

It was not a smooth start to the day for the special Missouri House committee after two lawyers got in a shouting match over when Governor Greitens will testify.

Representative Jay Barnes, the committee chair, had several questions for Greitens' attorney Ed Dowd.  

"So, when will Mr. Greitens show up to testify Mr. Dowd?" Barnes said. “That has not been determined,” Dowd said.

"We're on the 87th day,” Barnes said. “It takes you 87 days to make such a decision?"

The governor was invited to testify in front of the committee while it was meeting behind closed doors earlier this year.

The committee can issue a subpoena for the governor but have not done that yet.

Over the last three days, we have been hearing -- in sometimes graphic detail -- about what Greitens’ mistress said happened between the two.

It is all in depositions K.S. gave to Dowd, Scott Rosenblum, and other members of Greitens’ legal team.

On Thursday morning, Barnes had strong words for Dowd about pornographic photos his team submitted.

"I have to say, in regard to yesterday's conduct to those particular photographs, is flat out disgusting to me,” he said.

What Greitens legal team asked K.S. and how she was treated has been private until now.

It's prompting outrage from some lawmakers, but they aren’t the only ones. Meanwhile, Greitens’ legal team calls it fair play.

Defense lawyers asked her if she read 50 Shades of Grey, if she was aroused in the basement, if she wears a bikini or has a belly ring, and how she specifically performs oral sex.

Attorney Ed Dowd defended the questions and actions.

“You should know the difference between a deposition and a public hearing,” he said. “It’s a totally different thing.”

Dowd later clarified to the Saint Louis Post Dispatch about some of the questions and the pictures. “That was to identify her,” he said. “Somebody sent us that. So, we went, ‘It looks like her. Let’s ask her.’”

The committee said those photos were not K.S. Dowd said it’s not so easy. "I don’t know if that is her or not,” he said. “Her face is bound."

Catherine Hanaway, Legal Counsel for Greitens for Missouri, issued a statement late Thursday afternoon questioning the credibility of Missouri House Rep. Jay Barnes (R), who is the chairman of the investigative committee. 

“We learned yesterday that Chairman Jay Barnes received the secret recordings from Scott Faughn well before any criminal charge was brought, and before he was appointed to chair this committee—yet he did not disclose this information. 
 
We learned today that Chairman Barnes knew about cash payments from Scott Faughn to Al Watkins before the public or the committee knew—and he did not disclose this information. 
 
Now, in a desperate attempt to divert attention from these omissions, Chairman Barnes revealed that he's been speaking with the FBI about what he believes are the facts of this case, well before his 'fact-finding' committee reached its conclusion. He's been talking to the FBI about alleged foreign donors to the campaign. That allegation is completely false, and it's based exclusively on the dubious testimony of a single witness. Neither Chairman Barnes nor that witness have provided any proof or evidence. And yet, Chairman Barnes--entrusted with the sacred responsibility of finding facts, not prosecuting a case-- shared information with law enforcement before a full review of the matter. 
 
Despite the hard work of fellow members of this committee apparently in search of the truth, Chairman Barnes has made himself a material witness in this investigation. Does Chairman Barnes possess key information that can clear up the conflicting timelines and testimony of witnesses Faughn and Watkins? Has he withheld other information from the record, his fellow committee members, and the public? What else will Chairman Barnes abruptly remember to disclose that he knows, or has done, related to this matter? 
 
The Speaker and members of the House are relying on this Chairman to get to the truth and the facts before they take the most important vote of their careers. They cannot afford to get this wrong."
 

The committee has adjourned for the day. On Friday, more testimony is expected.

More coverage:

Missouri House committee tries to find source of mysterious $100k

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

