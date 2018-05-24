Missouri storm chaser wants his ashes launched into a tornado - KCTV5 News

Missouri storm chaser wants his ashes launched into a tornado

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Jim "Mad Dog" Sellars, of Springfield, spelled out his unique wishes in the obituary he wrote before he died Tuesday. (Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield) Jim "Mad Dog" Sellars, of Springfield, spelled out his unique wishes in the obituary he wrote before he died Tuesday. (Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield)
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -

A Missouri storm chaser wants his friends to launch his ashes into a tornado and ended his obituary saying, "That'll be fun!!!!"

Jim "Mad Dog" Sellars, of Springfield, spelled out his unique wishes in the obituary he wrote before he died Tuesday. Greenlawn Funeral Home said on its website that Sellars was 64. He had lived with a heart condition for several years.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Sellars's older brother, John Sellars, described his brother as a "Renaissance Man." Jim Sellars worked more than three decades for a telephone company, served as a reserve police officer and had a lifelong passion for weather and HAM radios. For years he chased storms.

John Sellars says his brother could "look at the radar and just know where the storm was headed."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

