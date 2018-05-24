Johnson County judge's son charged in Overland Park shooting - KCTV5 News

Johnson County judge's son charged in Overland Park shooting


By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Emily Rittman, News Reporter
Isaac N. Vano. (KCTV, Johnson County Detention Center) Isaac N. Vano. (KCTV, Johnson County Detention Center)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Isaac N. Vano, 24, has been charged in connection with a shooting where the victim was shot in the head.

He has been charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault. 

He is the son of a Johnson County judge. The judge told KCTV5 News off-camera that his family has no comment and no new information to give. 

Vano was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and is being held in Johnson County on a $250,000 bond.

He has been ordered not to use any drugs or alcohol and submit to drug testing. If he posts bond, he will be placed on house arrest. 

The shooting had happened around 8:40 p.m. on May 15 in the 11700 block of Hardy. 

Officers went to the scene after someone called and reported that there was an armed disturbance.

When officers arrived they found a man, 27-year-old Addison Roberts, down on the sidewalk who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Roberts knew the man police say shot him. Both the victim and suspect attended Blue Valley North High School and live in the area of 119th Street and Antioch Road.

The victim remains in critical condition, nine days later.

Police have not said what lead up to the shooting.

Previous coverage:

One week later, victim from Overland Park shooting remains in critical condition

Investigation continues into shooting that rattled Overland Park neighborhood

