Schlitterbahn says rides won't open until issues resolved

A Kansas water park where a boy was killed on a waterslide says it won't open this season until it resolves issues raised by a state audit but that it thinks the audit was "malicious."

Attorneys for the company that operates the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas, say in a Wednesday letter to the Kansas Department of Labor that although the park won't open until the audit's points are addressed, they think the audit should be withdrawn.

A recent inspection turned up 11 violations, mostly involving record-keeping and safety signs.

“This appears to be nothing more than a malicious effort on the part of the State to stir up unfounded fear and cast doubt on this company in the wake of the tragic accident in 2016," a letter from Schlitterbahn's legal team said.

They said the Department of Labor “…abused its statutory authority to conduct an inspection and further failed to conduct an audit within the parameters of the Kansas Amusement Ride Act.”

“While these clerical and administrative issues do not generally impact guest safety, in the interest of ensuring all Schlitterbahn guests that their safety is Schlitterbahn’s highest priority, the park will not open any ride or attraction unless and until the issues raised in the Report have been fully addressed," the letter said.

The park is scheduled to open for the season on Friday, but some have concerns that have nothing to do with what the audit said.

Stanley Demster is a professional engineer and he said the issues brought up by the state in their audit are minor when looking at the bigger picture.

“We shouldn't rush to open a park from the state's standpoint,” Demster said. “We should make sure it's safe for the public.”

“The wrong attitude towards safety and the wrong attitude towards what the state is trying to do,” Demster said. “The state’s job is to protect people, their job is to protect people, so the state and Schlitterbahn should be working together.”

“It's very important that that amusement park recognize that and be very proactive in their approach to safety and security,” he said. “I can say from what I've seen and witnessed it would be, in my opinion, that that is not the case in our park here in KCK.”

KCTV5 News reached out to the Department of Labor to try and see when a new audit will take place or if it will be left to Schlitterbahn to do the inspection. We have not received a response.

Additionally, the Unified Government had no comment about the park’s safety.

