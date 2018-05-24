Meet Bam Bam: Second polar bear now on exhibit at the Kansas Cit - KCTV5 News

Meet Bam Bam: Second polar bear now on exhibit at the Kansas City Zoo

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Bam Bam, a 30-year-old female bear, has joined Berlin, a 28-year-old female, in the Polar Bear Passage. (Kansas City Zoo) Bam Bam, a 30-year-old female bear, has joined Berlin, a 28-year-old female, in the Polar Bear Passage. (Kansas City Zoo)
(Rob Rhodes/KCTV) (Rob Rhodes/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Two polar bears are now on exhibit at the Kansas City Zoo.

Bam Bam, a 30-year-old female bear, has joined Berlin, a 28-year-old female, in the Polar Bear Passage. 

She came to Kansas City from the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha where she was born in November 1987. Bam Bam arrived in early April and has now completed the quarantine process.

Zoo officials said she has been carefully introduced to Berlin through what they call a “howdy” where the two bears are allowed to first smell and then see each other before they are given physical contact with one another.  

At 18,000 square feet, Polar Bear Passage was built to accommodate up to three bears so there is plenty of room for both of them to enjoy, the zoo said.

