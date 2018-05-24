Investigators: Fire at Kansas State library was accidental

Manhattan Fire Department spokesman Ryan Almes said Wednesday the blaze began while work was being done on the Hale Library roof. (Manhattan Fire Department)

Investigators have determined a fire that damaged Kansas State University's main library was accidental.

Manhattan Fire Department spokesman Ryan Almes said Wednesday the blaze began while work was being done on the Hale Library roof.

Damage from the fire on Tuesday was limited to part of the roof but there was extensive water and smoke damage throughout the building. Damage estimates have not been determined.

The library will remain closed until further notice. University officials said all other buildings are open but the fire caused disruptions in some internet and technology operations on the campus.

Almes said the fire occurred in an area containing several large air-handling units, making it difficult for firefighters to fight the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

