Developer proposes parking garage to fix River Market parking problem

For those who like shopping at Kansas City’s River Market, the struggle to find parking is, more than likely, a relatable struggle.
The city recently implemented new parking meters to free up space but now a company wants to do more.
Currently, the parking lot located at the corner of Third Street and Grand Boulevard has 184 spots and each one is almost always taken during the day.
Briarcliff Development’s plan would be to add almost 400 new spaces on top of the current 184 through at 200,000 square-foot office project.
Those new spots would be in a parking garage, with offices on top.
Officials say they would need to find tenants for the offices before they could start building. They are also working with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority on how the parking spots would be shared in order to support the office project as well as the other needs in the River Market.
The company is paying the KCATA $80,000 per year for the development option.
Most of the spots would be reserved for the businesses during the day but, on the weekends, those spots would be available to the public.
KCTV5 News asked people living in the River Market if they think there is a parking problem in the area.
“Yes, it is. I rent a loft downtown and its very horrible,” River Market resident Crystal Turner said. “We have a lot of things like the holidays, the city market on Saturdays, there’s people coming down and that’s no problem but it’s very hard to find a parking space when it’s so jammed packed down here.”
Some living in the area are still worried about the issues, as the area only continues to get busier.
“I think it’s a short-term solution to a long-term problem,” River Market resident Ralph Reckman said. “On the weekends, when they have the farmers market going on, over here on Third and Grand is usually parked full, over here at the city dinner, they're parked full, the Arabian Museum, they are parked full.”
The project would take between one and two years to complete.
Briarcliff Developments is working to make sure the current spots would not be lost during construction. They plan to keep nearly 180 spots open for people to park in at a nearby location.
"The Power and Light District is so close and a lot of people are using the streetcar back and forth to go to the Power and Light District. I think that would really help,” Turner said.
