Greitens' lawyers want subpoenas on source of cash payment

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens want lawmakers investigating the governor to issue a variety of subpoenas to probe more deeply into the source of a cash payment related to sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Greitens' attorneys said in a letter to lawmakers that a key question remains unanswered after The Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn testified for three hours Wednesday.

Faughn said he paid $100,000 cash to a lawyer representing the ex-husband of a woman who had an affair with Greitens, but he declined to say how he got the money. Faughn said most of the money was to purchase an audio recording the man made of his wife describing a sexual encounter with Greitens.

On Thursday, the House special investigative committee expects Al Watkins, the lawyer for the ex-husband of the woman at the center of the governor’s felony invasion of privacy charge, to testify.

Faughn said he paid $100,000 cash to Watkins, in January 2017 to obtain the recording. He says half of the money was delivered in cash to Watkins personally and the other delivered by another person.

Watkins has a different story. He says $50,000 was delivered by Faughn but says the rest came from a wealthy Republican donor.

The newspaper publisher testified that the money was his but declined to say how he got it because he didn't want to discuss the inner workings of his business.

Faughn said he planned to use the recordings as part of his research for an upcoming book.

Greitens' attorneys want subpoenas served to Faughn and several others to try to reveal the money source.

