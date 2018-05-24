Greitens' lawyers want subpoenas on source of cash payment - KCTV5 News

Greitens' lawyers want subpoenas on source of cash payment

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Abigael Jaymes, Reporter
Connect
?On Thursday, the House special investigative committee expects Al Watkins, the lawyer for the ex-husband of the woman at the center of the governor’s felony invasion of privacy charge, to testify. (File photo) ?On Thursday, the House special investigative committee expects Al Watkins, the lawyer for the ex-husband of the woman at the center of the governor’s felony invasion of privacy charge, to testify. (File photo)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens want lawmakers investigating the governor to issue a variety of subpoenas to probe more deeply into the source of a cash payment related to sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Greitens' attorneys said in a letter to lawmakers that a key question remains unanswered after The Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn testified for three hours Wednesday.

Faughn said he paid $100,000 cash to a lawyer representing the ex-husband of a woman who had an affair with Greitens, but he declined to say how he got the money. Faughn said most of the money was to purchase an audio recording the man made of his wife describing a sexual encounter with Greitens.

On Thursday, the House special investigative committee expects Al Watkins, the lawyer for the ex-husband of the woman at the center of the governor’s felony invasion of privacy charge, to testify.

Faughn said he paid $100,000 cash to Watkins, in January 2017 to obtain the recording. He says half of the money was delivered in cash to Watkins personally and the other delivered by another person.

Watkins has a different story. He says $50,000 was delivered by Faughn but says the rest came from a wealthy Republican donor. 

The newspaper publisher testified that the money was his but declined to say how he got it because he didn't want to discuss the inner workings of his business.

Faughn said he planned to use the recordings as part of his research for an upcoming book.

Greitens' attorneys want subpoenas served to Faughn and several others to try to reveal the money source.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Moving nightmare: Kansas City family says movers stole all their belongings

    Moving nightmare: Kansas City family says movers stole all their belongings

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:50 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:50:13 GMT
    It can be a personal hell for many, but your average nightmare moving experience could be worse. Just ask the Keith family. (Submitted)It can be a personal hell for many, but your average nightmare moving experience could be worse. Just ask the Keith family. (Submitted)

    Never has anyone ever said moving is fun. It can be a personal hell for many, but your average nightmare moving experience could be worse. Just ask the Keith family. 

    More >

    Never has anyone ever said moving is fun. It can be a personal hell for many, but your average nightmare moving experience could be worse. Just ask the Keith family. 

    More >

  • 5 children living in filthy Missouri home are taken into protective custody

    5 children living in filthy Missouri home are taken into protective custody

    Thursday, May 24 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-05-24 22:52:00 GMT
    Tiffany M. Burton. (KCTV)Tiffany M. Burton. (KCTV)

    A woman has been arrested on five counts of endangering the welfare of a child after the authorities discovered the filthy conditions they were living in.

    More >

    A woman has been arrested on five counts of endangering the welfare of a child after the authorities discovered the filthy conditions they were living in.

    More >

  • 2 suspects charged with robbery that was caught on tape in Kansas City Apple Store

    2 suspects charged with robbery that was caught on tape in Kansas City Apple Store

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 9:39 PM EDT2018-05-24 01:39:49 GMT
    Submitted by Kansas City policeSubmitted by Kansas City police
    Submitted by Kansas City policeSubmitted by Kansas City police
    Charges have been filed against two suspects accused of grabbing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from the Apple Store on The Plaza.  Court records show Timothy O'Neal and DeVarrio O'Neal are suspected of stealing from Apple stores in six Texas cities and Apple stores in Mississippi and Arkansas, taking more than $300,000 worth of merchandise. They have been charged with robbery.  The robbery at the Apple Store's Plaza location was caught on camera and went viral...More >
    Charges have been filed against two suspects accused of grabbing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from the Apple Store on The Plaza.  Court records show Timothy O'Neal and DeVarrio O'Neal are suspected of stealing from Apple stores in six Texas cities and Apple stores in Mississippi and Arkansas, taking more than $300,000 worth of merchandise. They have been charged with robbery.  The robbery at the Apple Store's Plaza location was caught on camera and went viral...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.