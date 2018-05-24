1 dead after vehicle loses control on I-70 near James

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on eastbound I-70 near James Street. (AP)

Police in Kansas City, KS, say one person has died after a crash on Interstate 70 early Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on eastbound I-70 near James Street.

Police say only one vehicle was involved in the accident. They say the vehicle lost control but don’t know why.

Interstate 70 was closed for over three hours as crews worked to clear the scene. It has now reopened.

