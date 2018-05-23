Military veteran loses home, dog after fire in Gardner

A military veteran's home was destroyed Tuesday night in a fire.

Firefighters responded Tuesday evening to the area of Pine Street in Gardner.

During the explosive fire, windows were shattered, parts of the gutter were charred and those flames even reached parts of the roof.

Footage of the fire was captured on the helmet of a firefighter who quickly arrived on scene.

Investigators say ammunition was found inside the home - and if you listen closely, you can here pops on the video.

Many of the man's belongings did not make it out of the fire, including number one companion - his dog.

Neighbor Carol Hiner was in disbelief.

"The fire was seven to eight feet high when we first walked out," Hiner said. “Everything he’s collected over the years is gone. To see his anguish - it wasn’t the fact that his house was burning it was the fact that his companion was unable to get to it."

Investigators are still determining what caused the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been started for the family.

