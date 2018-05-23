2 suspects charged with robbery that was caught on tape in Kansas City Apple Store

Charges have been filed against two suspects accused of grabbing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from the Apple Store on The Plaza.

Court records show Timothy O'Neal and DeVarrio O'Neal are suspected of stealing from Apple stores in six Texas cities and Apple stores in Mississippi and Arkansas, taking more than $300,000 worth of merchandise.

They have been charged with robbery.

The robbery at the Apple Store's Plaza location was caught on camera and went viral on Facebook, being seen thousands of times. Three suspects snatched iPhones, iPads and headphones as alarms blared.

A retired military officer was waiting outside the Apple store for his appointment when two suspects sprinted by him.

The former officer told KCTV5 News that he followed the suspects to a parking garage where the suspects' getaway vehicle was waiting for them.

The officer's goal was to hold one of the suspects back until police arrived, but a third suspect snuck up behind him and struck him in the head.

"I fell to the ground," the officer told KCTV5 News. "I thought they were going to hit me with the car. Run me over, so I rolled off to the side."

The witness said he sustained injuries to the back of his head and hip, but has recovered.

The criminals took an estimated $23,000 worth of merchandise from The Plaza store.

Investigators traced the suspects' getaway car's license plates back to Timothy O'Neal. Witnesses who were inside the store were able to point both Timothy and DeVarrio O'Neal out.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.