One man in custody following police pursuit in Kansas City

Kansas City police have one man in custody following a high speed chase Wednesday evening.

The chase started around 7 p.m. in the south part of the city.

Police were trying to stop the car because it had been taken in conjunction with a burglary in Kansas City, KS.

The Kansas City police helicopter began following the bright orange colored two-door Challenger, as officers on the ground moved into the area, and joined the pursuit.

During the chase, speeds reached over 100 miles per hour on northbound Interstate 435. The driver of the car on several occasions drove in the wrong lanes and into oncoming traffic on area side streets.

At one point a Kansas City police car was involved in an accident with a civilian vehicle near the intersection of East 63rd Street & James A Reed Road.

Police say no one was seriously injured in that accident. The chase ended about 15 minutes after it began in the area of Sni a Bar Rd & Marsh Avenue.

The man ran from the car and tried to hide, but was caught by officers near a home about a block and a half away on Marsh Avenue just north of Wallace Avenue.

