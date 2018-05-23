One week later, victim from Overland Park shooting remains in cr - KCTV5 News

One week later, victim from Overland Park shooting remains in critical condition

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

It's been one week since a man was shot in the head in an Overland Park neighborhood.

Addison Roberts, 27, knew the man police say shot him in the neighborhood near 117th and Hardy

The accused shooter is the son of a Johnson County judge, but charges have not been filed yet. 

The judge told KCTV5 News off camera that his family has no comment and no new information to give. 

Both the victim and the suspect attended Blue Valley North High School and live in the area of 119th Street and Antioch. 

Police and prosecutors have never released the details of what led up to that shooting.

Roberts remains in critical condition. 

