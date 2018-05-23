Bullet grazes woman in shooting at Bannister, Blue Ridge

Police and detectives in Kansas City are still investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to Bannister and Blue Ridge Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. after people in the area heard gunfire.

Employees in the area say they believe they heard as many as four gunshots around that time.

A woman stated she was driving near Bannister and Blue Ridge when her car was struck and she was hit in the neck.

The victim drove to the 7400 block of East 89th Street, where she called police.

The woman did not receive emergency medical services and is expected to survive.

Officers have not classified the situation as a road rage incident.

