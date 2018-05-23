Lawmakers read details on Greitens' affair

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys asked a woman the governor had an extramarital affair with questions ranging from details of sexual encounters to whether she ever pierced her belly button.

House lawmakers investigating Greitens read transcripts Tuesday and Wednesday of a lengthy and wide-ranging cross-examination of the woman.

The woman's testimony was at the center of a felony invasion-of-privacy indictment against Greitens. He faced allegations that he took an at least partially nude photo of her and threatened to release it if she spoke about their encounter. The St. Louis prosecutor dropped the case last week, although she referred it to a special prosecutor for consideration.

In cross-examinations, Greitens' lawyers asked the woman about times she lied or kept things from friends and family about Greitens, as well as intimate details of consensual sexual encounters she says she had with the governor in 2015, before his election.

She also was questioned about returning to see Greitens after she says he slapped her.

