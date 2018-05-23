Schlitterbahn will not open "any ride or attraction" until issues are resolved

A day after the Kansas Department of Labor released an audit and inspection report alleging more safety violations at Schlitterbahn, the water park released a letter challenging the report.

In the letter, Schlitterbahn says the KDOL "ignored the scope of its statutory authority to conduct an audit" and could not "lawfully issue a 'notice of violation'" under a state law.

The company says it is carefully addressing the 11 violations cited in the report.

"Despite our strong disagreement with some of the issues in the report and KDOL’s audit process, we are addressing carefully each of the issues raised and expect that such issues will be rectified before the individual rides are opened to the public," Schlitterbahn said in a statement. "While these clerical and administrative issues do not generally impact guest safety, in the interest of ensuring all Schlitterbahn guests that their safety is Schlitterbahn’s highest priority, the park will not open any ride or attraction unless and until the issues raised in the report have been fully addressed."

Schlitterbahn said the state is conducting a "malicious effort" to "stir up unfounded fear and cast doubt" on the company.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office said it has been in contact with the state and Schlitterbahn's legal team regarding the report.

They said that "only rides that the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office and Schlitterbahn agree are in compliance with applicable standards and are safe will be operated, as conditions permit."

Full letter from Schlitterbahn to the state:

