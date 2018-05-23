Family of Thomas Pickert files wrongful death suit against David Jungerman

David G. Jungerman, 80, faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the October 2017 fatal shooting of Thomas Pickert. (Jackson County Jail)

The family of a Kansas City attorney who was murdered outside his Brookside home has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the man accused of killing their loved one.

Family members are seeking damages from business owner David Jungerman, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

Thomas Pickert was shot and killed in Oct. 2017.

Jungerman was charged with the crime on April 11.

Pickert had helped a man secure a $5.75 million judgment against Jungerman. Jungerman had shot a homeless man and a jury sided with the shooting victim.

The lawsuit references that judgment and said Jungerman made threats towards Pickert.

"Jungerman’s attempted intimidation and threats of violence toward (Pickert) after the Harris verdict in an effort to dissuade (Pickert) from collecting the Harris judgment is consistent with Jungerman’s long history of aggressiveness, bullying, and repeated threats of violence (including brandishing firearms) toward those who appear to threaten his accumulated wealth, his businesses, family members, property, and/or otherwise make him angry," the lawsuit said.

