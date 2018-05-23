Standoff in Overland Park ends with man's death

UPDATE: The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said the man involved in the standoff Wednesday died from a self-inflicted wound.

The standoff concluded shortly after 8:30 p.m.

---

ORIGINAL STORY

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is working a standoff in the area of the 14200 block of Goodman in Overland Park.

Deputies say there was a report of shots fired in the area.

There have been no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.