Johnson County Sheriff's Office in standoff with suspect in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, KS

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is working a standoff in the area of the 14200 block of Goodman in Overland Park. 

Deputies say there was a report of shots fired in the area.

There have been no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

