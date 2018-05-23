Man sentenced for role in Jackson County Detention Center smuggling scheme

A Kansas City man will spend the next two years in prison for his role in smuggling contraband cell phones among other items into the Jackson County Detention Center.

Marion Byers was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty on Dec. 6, 2017.

He admitted to conspiring with a corrections officer and others to smuggle items to inmates from May 2 to June 26 of 2017.

Several others were also charged after a June raid of the jail by roughly 200 law enforcers, including the FBI.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.