Wrath of allergies could get even worse in Kansas City starting today

It's rough out there for allergy sufferers, and there won't be much change over the next few days. (KCTV5)

It's rough out there for allergy sufferers, and there won't be much change over the next few days.

So whatever you're doing to keep from sniffling and tearing up, keep doing it.

Between now and Sunday in Kansas City, pollen levels will be between high and very high. If you're looking for relief, you'll either find it in allergy medicine or central air conditioning.

Taking a look at what's in the air right now, it's still mainly grass pollen that's very high, and tree pollen isn't far behind.

Pollen from ragweed probably won't start to go up until we closer to the late summer and early fall.

Last year there were five very high days for the whole month of May. This May, so far, we're up to four, and we're expected to see that number go up to eight through Memorial Day.

For the past couple of months, we've been talking about how this pollen season would be worse than last year's, and we're on track to see that happen.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.