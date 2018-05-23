RAW: Fire causes extensive damage to Gardner home - KCTV5 News

RAW: Fire causes extensive damage to Gardner home

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Firefighters responded about 8:35 p.m. to the 100 block of South Pine Street. Multiple units could see smoke showing from a long distance away while responding. (Fire Dist. #1 JoCoKS/Twitter) Firefighters responded about 8:35 p.m. to the 100 block of South Pine Street. Multiple units could see smoke showing from a long distance away while responding. (Fire Dist. #1 JoCoKS/Twitter)
GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -

A fire caused extensive damage Tuesday to a Gardner home and killed a dog.

Firefighters responded about 8:35 p.m. to the 100 block of South Pine Street. Multiple units could see smoke showing from a long distance away while responding.

As crews arrived on the scene, live ammunition inside the home was going off within the first few minutes.

Crews were able to make a quick attack on the outside of the home and then moved inside to extinguish the fire completely.

No other injuries were reported.

A neighboring home received some heat damage to the siding. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.