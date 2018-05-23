RAW: Fire causes extensive damage to Gardner home

Firefighters responded about 8:35 p.m. to the 100 block of South Pine Street. Multiple units could see smoke showing from a long distance away while responding. (Fire Dist. #1 JoCoKS/Twitter)

A fire caused extensive damage Tuesday to a Gardner home and killed a dog.

Firefighters responded about 8:35 p.m. to the 100 block of South Pine Street. Multiple units could see smoke showing from a long distance away while responding.

As crews arrived on the scene, live ammunition inside the home was going off within the first few minutes.

Crews were able to make a quick attack on the outside of the home and then moved inside to extinguish the fire completely.

No other injuries were reported.

A neighboring home received some heat damage to the siding.

