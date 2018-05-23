Kansas City police looking for missing runaway, 12

Police in Kansas City are looking for a missing runaway.

Tavon Miller, 12, ran away from home on Monday, May 21.

He was last seen near 36th Street and Brooklyn.

Police say he's between 5'8" and 5'11" and weighs about 150-160 pounds.

He may be in the area of 25th and Lister, according to police.

