Sept. 27 | Coaches vs. Cancer

This year marks the 11th anniversary of the Coaches vs. Cancer Season Tipoff Event for Kansas City.
The event features a silent and live auction, cocktails and gourmet food, and a powerful conversation with the area’s top college basketball coaches from the University of Kansas, Kansas State, UMKC and University of Missouri.
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind evening and hear the area’s top coaches review their talent for the upcoming basketball season.
DATE: Sept. 27
TIME: 6-11 p.m.
LOCATION: Grand Ballroom at Bartle Hall
TICKETS: www.kcseasontipoff.org
Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
Online Public File: