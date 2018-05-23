Sept. 27 | Coaches vs. Cancer

This year marks the 11th anniversary of the Coaches vs. Cancer Season Tipoff Event for Kansas City. (American Cancer Society)

The event features a silent and live auction, cocktails and gourmet food, and a powerful conversation with the area’s top college basketball coaches from the University of Kansas, Kansas State, UMKC and University of Missouri.

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind evening and hear the area’s top coaches review their talent for the upcoming basketball season.

DATE: Sept. 27

TIME: 6-11 p.m.

LOCATION: Grand Ballroom at Bartle Hall

TICKETS: www.kcseasontipoff.org

