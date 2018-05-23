Sept. 27 | Coaches vs. Cancer - KCTV5 News

Sept. 27 | Coaches vs. Cancer

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
This year marks the 11th anniversary of the Coaches vs. Cancer Season Tipoff Event for Kansas City. (American Cancer Society) This year marks the 11th anniversary of the Coaches vs. Cancer Season Tipoff Event for Kansas City. (American Cancer Society)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

This year marks the 11th anniversary of the Coaches vs. Cancer Season Tipoff Event for Kansas City.

The event features a silent and live auction, cocktails and gourmet food, and a powerful conversation with the area’s top college basketball coaches from the University of Kansas, Kansas State, UMKC and University of Missouri.

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind evening and hear the area’s top coaches review their talent for the upcoming basketball season. 

DATE: Sept. 27
TIME: 6-11 p.m.
LOCATION: Grand Ballroom at Bartle Hall
TICKETS: www.kcseasontipoff.org

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.