87-year-old pilot dies after small plane crash in Bolivar

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
BOLIVAR, MO (AP) -

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an 87-year-old man died after a small plane he was piloting crashed at a southwest Missouri golf course.

Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace says James Donald Baker, of Bolivar, died after the single-engine plane crash Tuesday at the Silo Ridge Golf Course near Bolivar.

Pace says the plane went down about three-quarters of a mile south of the Bolivar airport.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Baker was the only person aboard the 2007 Zenith 601.

The Federal Aviation Authority is investigating the cause of the crash.

