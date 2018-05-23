Wanted: Lonnie Gillis Jr. - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Lonnie Gillis Jr.

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Lonnie Gillis Jr. is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Lonnie Gillis Jr. is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original offense happened in 2001 in Independence and involved the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl.

His last known address was near 30th Street and Parkwood Boulevard in Kansas City, KS, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.

