Arrested: Lonnie Gillis Jr.

Lonnie Gillis Jr. has been arrested on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original offense happened in 2001 in Independence and involved the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl.

His last known address was near 30th Street and Parkwood Boulevard in Kansas City, KS.

He is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.

