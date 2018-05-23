Greitens' campaign launches TV ad seeking support for embattled governor

The ad cites a criminal charge against the Republican governor that was dropped and calls on people to "stand with Navy SEAL Eric Greitens." (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson).

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' campaign is launching a television ad to bolster support as lawmakers consider whether to try to impeach him.

The ad cites a criminal charge against the Republican governor that was dropped and calls on people to "stand with Navy SEAL Eric Greitens."

Federal Communications Commission records show Greitens' campaign is spending more than $72,000 in the St. Louis market. The ad buy comes as a Missouri House panel is investigating Greitens and working to recommend whether lawmakers should try to impeach him.

St. Louis prosecutors dropped a felony invasion-of-privacy charge against Greitens last week. The charge alleged that Greitens in 2015 took a nonconsensual, at least partially nude photo of a woman with whom he had an extramarital affair. Greitens was elected governor in 2016.

He faces another charge that accuses him of misusing a charity donor list for his gubernatorial campaign.

