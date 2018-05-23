Special committee to hear testimony, read grand jury transcripts in case against Greitens

First on the docket is Scott Faughn, a Missouri newspaper publisher who gave $50,000 in cash to the lawyer who helped break open the scandal. (File photo)

The special committee selected by the Missouri House of Representatives says they want to hear from several persons involved in the invasion of privacy case against the state’s governor.

In the upcoming days, the committee will call several people to testify for them.

First on the docket is Scott Faughn, a Missouri newspaper publisher who gave $50,000 in cash to the lawyer who helped break open the scandal.

In moments where there is not a person scheduled to testify, members of the special legislative committee will read grand jury testimony and depositions from the case.

Lawmakers are publicly reading the previously secret testimony of a woman who has accused Gov. Eric Greitens of misconduct during an extramarital affair.

On Wednesday, Lawmakers began the day in closed session after a photo of a pornographic nature, believed to be of the woman involved in the governor's 2015 affair, were found on a website. It was later determined that it was not of "KS".

Members of the investigatory committee on Tuesday began reading aloud the transcripts of the woman's testimony to a St. Louis grand jury that indicted Greitens on an invasion-of-privacy charge. They also plan to read the woman's testimony taken in depositions by Greitens' attorneys.

Lawmakers plan to read all 700 pages out loud in an effort to put them all on the record. They say it could take them until Saturday to do so.

The criminal charge was dropped last week. But a special prosecutor is considering whether to refile that charge or others stemming from what Greitens has described as a consensual affair.

The House panel is considering whether to try to impeach Greitens in an attempt to remove him from office.

The panel also ruled Tuesday that the governor’s attorneys will not be allowed to cross-examine the woman during the special session. A move Greitens says is unfair.

Greitens’ campaign also plans to release a television ad in an effort to combat the scandal. The ad will begin airing in the Kansas City area on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 KCTV5 (Meredith) and The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.