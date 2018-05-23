1 dies, 1 injured in crash after Kansas City police chase

It happened at 3:07 a.m. at the intersection of 31st Street and Jackson Avenue. (File photo)

Police say a man has died and another person is in critical condition after a high-speed crash early Wednesday morning in east Kansas City.

It happened at 3:07 a.m. at the intersection of 31st Street and Jackson Avenue. Officers say a Dodge Charger was driving south on Jackson and was speeding when it crashed into a Nissan Extera driving west.

Authorities say one of the vehicles ran a red light at the intersection. Both vehicles ended up on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The Dodge caught fire and a passing vehicle stopped to help. They pulled the driver from the car and took him to 34th Street where he had friends who tried to help him. An ambulance showed up to take the man to a hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Crews towed the Dodge from the scene. The Nissan was badly damaged and was found resting on top of another vehicle.

Before the crash, officers say they attempted to pull over the Dodge near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue for speeding. The driver did not stop and the officer gave up pursuing the vehicle near 23rd Street, police said.

A short time later, officers were called to the scene of the crash.

Police are looking for what caused one of the drivers to run the light.

