Independence police officer honored for saving niece in wreck

An Independence police officer who’s been in law enforcement for 22 years says he’s handled hundreds of wrecks, all of them causing heartache.

However, there wasn't one as emotional as the one he was honored for this week.

Officer Ron Baltzer was the first to report to a wreck that resulted in a woman with two broken arms, two broken legs, a broken pelvis and other injuries.

After arriving, he soon realized the woman trapped inside, who was considered near death, was his niece.

“For a few minutes I didn’t realize because of the amount of damage that there was her car," Baltzer said. “It was very difficult. I mean, my heart just sank.”

Eight first responders received Great Save awards for her rescue - and she was grateful to all of them.

“It just proved to me that there is someone above putting people in the right place at the right time," said Corrisa Leutzinger, who is now walking six months after the wreck.

