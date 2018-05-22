Rash of car thefts reported in Tonganoxie, Basehor, Lawrence and Spring Hill

Police in two Kansas cities are warning drivers about car break-ins after a rash of crimes in their communities were caught on camera.

Officers in Spring Hill and Tonganoxie are asking owners to take anything valuable out of their cars.

Morgan Skaggs said she did lock her car, but it wasn't enough. She said she accidentally left her purse inside her vehicle while carrying an armload of items into her work.

"One of my coworkers said, ‘hey did you see your car?’ So I go outside and my whole passenger window is busted in," Skaggs said.

Before she could cancel her debit card, she says a female suspect rushed to rack up as much as she could at the Price Chopper in Spring Hill, which totaled around $1,000.

Police in Tonganoxie are also searching for another woman accused of breaking into cars in Tonganoxie, Basehor and Lawrence.

The department shared a surveillance photo of her and her accomplice. He was captured on a security camera checking to see if a car door was locked. He was arrested, but she remains on the loose.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of either woman seen in the surveillance, call police.

