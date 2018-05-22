Fire official: Extent of Kansas State University library damage unknown

A fire official says he doesn't know the extent of damage at the main Kansas State University library where a blaze broke out.

Manhattan Assistant Fire Chief Mike Kaus says 70 firefighters from four agencies responded to the fire in the roof of the oldest part of the four-story building. The fire at Hale Library was contained by around 6 p.m. Tuesday but crews continued working to extinguish it.

The university said on its website that smoke was reported around 4 p.m. in the library, which had been undergoing repairs.

No injuries have been reported. The 400,000-square-foot building was evacuated, and the university said it will remain closed until further notice.

The library was built in the 1920s and underwent a massive remodel and addition in the 1990s.

