Rescuers search Kansas River in KCK after finding capsized boat

Rescuers from the Kansas City, KS Fire Department searched the Kansas River near the Turner Diagonal after a boat was found capsized.

The water rescue call initially came out around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

After searching for about an hour, it was called off and no one was found.

In a Facebook post from the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office, officials said the fire rescue crews performed "double searchers" along shorelines and the river.

Deputies ran boat numbers and found no records.

It was towed out.

