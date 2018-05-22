New Kansas City fire station puts protection closer for Northlanders

People living in part of the Northland will soon have emergency help a lot closer. (KCTV5)

People living in part of the Northland will soon have emergency help a lot closer.

Right now, the closest fire stations are at North Oak Trafficway and 111th Street and Brighton Road and Missouri Highway 152. But today, the city broke ground on a new station up near Interstate 435 and Missouri Highway 291.

"It is not for lack of qualified or quality firefighters and EMS workers, it's because of geography, and we need to fix that," Councilwoman Heather Hall said.

And that’s precisely what Hall set out to do in 2015. Now, it is all coming together.

"What the problem is is that the response times are way too long, and the insurance home rates for these homeowners are way too expensive," Hall said.

Even as the money for the fire station was voted on, it was a matter of fate for where the new station would land. That came thanks to Tim Harris.

"They risk their life every day for the rest of us," he said.

Harris said his father’s dedication as a firefighter for 35 years is just a part of the reason he was happy to donate the land his company owns.

"Being a lifelong Northlander, I know the need for the fire station and this area was underserved by fire protection, and we wanted to be able to help with that need," Harris said.

If all goes as planned, the new station will open in next June.

