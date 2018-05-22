In statement, Schlitterbahn said it will challenge KDOL report that alleged more safety violations

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) - A state inspection has found 11 alleged violations of regulations at a Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died in 2016.

The Kansas Department of Labor made an audit of the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City public Tuesday, a day after issuing a notice to the park.

The inspection was conducted by the state last week on May 16 and May 17.

The audit said safety signs in some park areas were not adequate, records were not available for review and some operating and training manuals were not complete.

The audit said one ride's parts weren't replaced as the manufacturer recommended.

Schlitterbahn said in a statement that it intends to file a letter with the KDOL "challenging the details of the report and we look forward to sharing those details publicly at that time."

Full statement:

Before opening to the public, Schlitterbahn is addressing the bulk of the administrative, record keeping, and documentation issues noted in the KDOL report and is challenging the accuracy of the report in several important respects. The fact is the KDOL did not follow its own statutory requirements by publishing a list of misleading and false information concerning a park that was not yet open to the public and was not yet ready for operation. Our commitment to safety remains our highest priority. The report found no issues with the mechanical function of our rides. Later this week Schlitterbahn will file a letter with the KDOL challenging the details of the report and we look forward to sharing those details publicly at that time.

The rides and attractions cited in the report:

The Bahnzai Pipeline water slide

Black Knight tube water slide

Blitz Falls Aquaveyor

Boogie Bahn

Cyclone water slide

King Kaw Aquaveyor

Soaring Eagle Zipline

Storm Blaster water slide

Twister water slide

Whirland water slide

Wolfpack water slide

The department issued a warning that the issues must be addressed.

A spokeswoman said Schlitterbahn would issue a statement about the audit.

Caleb Schwab died nearly two years ago while riding the now-closed Verruckt waterslide.

Full audit report:

Full inspection report:

