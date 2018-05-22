FBI Kansas City division looking for armed, dangerous man - KCTV5 News

FBI Kansas City division looking for armed, dangerous man

Joe L. Dean Joe L. Dean
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The FBI Kansas City Division's Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man considered armed and dangerous. 

Joe Dean, 28, is wanted on a federal arrest warrant for a fire arms related offense. 

Dean is 5'10" and weighs approximately 130 pounds. 

If you have any information, please call the FBI or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

