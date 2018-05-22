Chiefs' tight end Harris suspended for opening week of season - KCTV5 News

Chiefs' tight end Harris suspended for opening week of season

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris will be suspended for the first week of the season. 

The Chiefs said they were notified Tuesday morning by the NFL. 

According to the NFL, Harris was suspended for "violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse." 

The suspension is for Harris' arrest in 2017 for unlawful possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 

Harris will be allowed to play in the preseason and participate in offseason practices. 

