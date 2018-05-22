Death penalty possible for man charged with murder after Northland shooting spree

A Kansas City man who told authorities he was hearing "voices" when he wounded two men has been charged with fatally shooting a third man on the same night.

Arnoldo Pompa-Rascon, 41, is facing several charges including first-degree murder. He was in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors say he went on a violent crime spree opening fire at three locations on May 11 before being arrested a few days later.

Tuesday’s court proceedings went smoothly. Inside, Pompa-Rascon had headphones on so a translator could tell him what the judge was saying.

Pompa-Rascon is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after the killing of popular tattoo artist Russell Fisk. These charges are in addition to second-degree burglary and stealing firearms among other charges in Jackson County and two counts of first-degree assault in Clay County.

Pompa-Rascon told police he heard voices telling him to shoot the victims.

In addition to these charges, the other question moving forward is how his immigration status will impact the cases.

Pompa-Rascon is in the United States illegally and snuck back into America four times.

“He will have to serve any sentence if he is convicted of those charges before anything would happen with respect to his immigration status,” Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said.

Pompa-Rascon has a $1 million cash bond both in Platte and Clay counties.

If he is convicted, he could spend life in prison, but he could also be given the death penalty.

