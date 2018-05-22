Man arrested after girl said she felt threatened at Prairie Village park

A Johnson County man was arrested Monday after a girl said she felt threatened by him at a Prairie Village park. (KCTV5)

This comes after police were called about 5 p.m. to a disturbance at Blue Moose, 4160 W. 71st St. When officers arrived, the girl said the man was watching children on the playground at Porter Park. She took a picture of the man, and he chased her on foot away from the park while she was on her bicycle.

The juvenile went to Blue Moose to get away from the man. She entered the restaurant and the man followed her. Police said the man's behavior was alarming and threatening inside the restaurant.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Nathan Zerba. He was arrested without incident.

Zerba was taken to the Prairie Village Police Department for processing and released after posting bond.

