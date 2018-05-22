36 million people expected to hit the road for Memorial Day, AAA says

Only a few more days to make your Memorial Day weekend plans. And if that involves traveling, get ready for some company. (Graphicstock)

Only a few more days to make your Memorial Day weekend plans. And if that involves traveling, get ready for some company.

Despite rising gas prices, more people will be taking to the highways for the Memorial Day holiday weekend across Kansas and the nation, according to the American Automobile Association.

AAA forecasts the highest number of travelers since 2005 taking to not only the roads, but also the skies as well as other forms of transportation such as cruise ships, buses and trains.

New numbers from AAA show 41.5 million people will go somewhere this weekend, and most - 36.6 million of those - will drive. And some are going to run into some trouble.

AAA estimates they'll rescue at least 340,000 people from the side of the road with car trouble. And those gas prices are going to be the highest they've been since 2014.

“The vast majority of this year’s Memorial Day journeys – nearly nine in 10 nationally – will be road trips on our highways, so we’re reminding people to make sure their vehicles are ready,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman. "Some simple yet important car maintenance, especially with batteries, important engine systems, and tires, can prevent you from being stranded during your road trip. But if a breakdown happens, our AAA roadside service will be available to help."

AAA estimates 3.1 million travelers nationwide will fly to their Memorial Day destination. With a 6.8 percent increase over last year, air travel is the mode of travel that will see the largest growth this year.

The top five destinations for the Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA, is Orlando, Seattle, Honolulu, Las Vegas and Anchorage, Alaska.

