36 million people expected to hit the road for Memorial Day, AAA - KCTV5 News

36 million people expected to hit the road for Memorial Day, AAA says

Updated:
Only a few more days to make your Memorial Day weekend plans. And if that involves traveling, get ready for some company. (Graphicstock) Only a few more days to make your Memorial Day weekend plans. And if that involves traveling, get ready for some company. (Graphicstock)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Only a few more days to make your Memorial Day weekend plans. And if that involves traveling, get ready for some company.

Despite rising gas prices, more people will be taking to the highways for the Memorial Day holiday weekend across Kansas and the nation, according to the American Automobile Association.

AAA forecasts the highest number of travelers since 2005 taking to not only the roads, but also the skies as well as other forms of transportation such as cruise ships, buses and trains.

New numbers from AAA show 41.5 million people will go somewhere this weekend, and most - 36.6 million of those - will drive. And some are going to run into some trouble.

AAA estimates they'll rescue at least 340,000 people from the side of the road with car trouble. And those gas prices are going to be the highest they've been since 2014.

“The vast majority of this year’s Memorial Day journeys – nearly nine in 10 nationally – will be road trips on our highways, so we’re reminding people to make sure their vehicles are ready,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman. "Some simple yet important car maintenance, especially with batteries, important engine systems, and tires, can prevent you from being stranded during your road trip. But if a breakdown happens, our AAA roadside service will be available to help."

AAA estimates 3.1 million travelers nationwide will fly to their Memorial Day destination. With a 6.8 percent increase over last year, air travel is the mode of travel that will see the largest growth this year.

The top five destinations for the Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA, is Orlando, Seattle, Honolulu, Las Vegas and Anchorage, Alaska.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Moving nightmare: Kansas City family says movers stole all their belongings

    Moving nightmare: Kansas City family says movers stole all their belongings

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:50 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:50:13 GMT
    It can be a personal hell for many, but your average nightmare moving experience could be worse. Just ask the Keith family. (Submitted)It can be a personal hell for many, but your average nightmare moving experience could be worse. Just ask the Keith family. (Submitted)

    Never has anyone ever said moving is fun. It can be a personal hell for many, but your average nightmare moving experience could be worse. Just ask the Keith family. 

    More >

    Never has anyone ever said moving is fun. It can be a personal hell for many, but your average nightmare moving experience could be worse. Just ask the Keith family. 

    More >

  • 5 children living in filthy Missouri home are taken into protective custody

    5 children living in filthy Missouri home are taken into protective custody

    Thursday, May 24 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-05-24 22:52:00 GMT
    Tiffany M. Burton. (KCTV)Tiffany M. Burton. (KCTV)

    A woman has been arrested on five counts of endangering the welfare of a child after the authorities discovered the filthy conditions they were living in.

    More >

    A woman has been arrested on five counts of endangering the welfare of a child after the authorities discovered the filthy conditions they were living in.

    More >

  • 2 suspects charged with robbery that was caught on tape in Kansas City Apple Store

    2 suspects charged with robbery that was caught on tape in Kansas City Apple Store

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 9:39 PM EDT2018-05-24 01:39:49 GMT
    Submitted by Kansas City policeSubmitted by Kansas City police
    Submitted by Kansas City policeSubmitted by Kansas City police
    Charges have been filed against two suspects accused of grabbing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from the Apple Store on The Plaza.  Court records show Timothy O'Neal and DeVarrio O'Neal are suspected of stealing from Apple stores in six Texas cities and Apple stores in Mississippi and Arkansas, taking more than $300,000 worth of merchandise. They have been charged with robbery.  The robbery at the Apple Store's Plaza location was caught on camera and went viral...More >
    Charges have been filed against two suspects accused of grabbing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from the Apple Store on The Plaza.  Court records show Timothy O'Neal and DeVarrio O'Neal are suspected of stealing from Apple stores in six Texas cities and Apple stores in Mississippi and Arkansas, taking more than $300,000 worth of merchandise. They have been charged with robbery.  The robbery at the Apple Store's Plaza location was caught on camera and went viral...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.