Lenexa police seek man who beat 2 women while stuck in traffic

Police say the suspect is an African-American man in his 20s, with short hair and driving a late 1990's or early 2000's black Ford Mustang convertible with an unknown Georgia license plate. (Lenexa PD)

Lenexa police are looking for a man who punched a woman in the face over and over after she tried to stop him from beating another woman.

Hannah went above and beyond good Samaritan status. She was near 87th Street and Quivira Road about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 11700 block of West 87th Street when she saw a man beating a woman and her instincts took over.

"I looked over and he was beating on his girlfriend and throwing things at her. I tried to ignore it at first," she said of the harrowing story after rushing to the aid of another woman. "My gut just told me that I needed to intervene. I don't know why so I threw my car in front of his and stopped and got out."

Hannah says she raced up to the car and started screaming at the man inside to stop.

"He gets out of the car and just starts punching me in the face," she said.

Hannah fell to the ground. The man injured her face, her jaw and her collarbone.

She says ordinarily she would not have reacted this way. She would've just called 911 but there was something about this particular woman that drove her to make the daring decision to intervene.

"Whenever he was throwing things at her she wasn't even saying anything, so I knew that this wasn't the first time it was happening. She was just taking it and it made me sad," she said.

The man was driving a late 1990s or early 2000 model Ford Mustang with Georgia plates.

KCTV5 News spoke with a man who thinks he had a negative interaction with the man in that Mustang just a couple of weeks ago. When he heard Lenexa police were looking for him, he rushed up to tell police about his experience.

"That happened just down the street from where I live, so that that could've been my wife ... that could've been my wife with my kids, could've been my neighbors," he said.

Lenexa police say there were several witnesses that day and while they have heard from some of them, they need to hear more. If there's any information you can offer that will help find the man and get the woman who was with him out of a very dangerous situation, you are urged to call the police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.