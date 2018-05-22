Authorities say 8-year-old Springfield girl is found safe - KCTV5 News

Authorities say 8-year-old Springfield girl is found safe

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
SPRINGFIELD, MO (AP) -

Springfield police say an 8-year-old girl who hadn't been seen since early Tuesday has been found safe.

Police Lt. Tony Vienhage says Rosalee Naomi Clark was found Tuesday at an apartment close to where she was last seen. Vienhage says the girl didn't appear to be harmed.

Rosalee was reported missing about 1 a.m. Tuesday after she left an apartment to go to her nearby home in the complex but didn't arrive.

Vienhage says Rosalee apparently was in the apartment where she was found most of the night. He says it's unclear why no one at the apartment answered the door when officers knocked early Tuesday. An investigation is continuing.

He says a girl seen on surveillance video riding on a man's back about the time Rosalee disappeared was not Rosalee.

