Kansas judge weighs evidence in deadly swatting case

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Twenty-five-year-old Tyler Barriss is accused of calling police from Los Angeles on Dec. 28 to report a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita home. (Irfan Khan /Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool) Twenty-five-year-old Tyler Barriss is accused of calling police from Los Angeles on Dec. 28 to report a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita home. (Irfan Khan /Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
WICHITA, KS (AP) -

A California man accused of making a hoax call that led to police shooting an unarmed man in Kansas is returning to court, where a judge is set to decide if there is enough evidence to put him on trial for involuntary manslaughter.

Twenty-five-year-old Tyler Barriss is accused of calling police from Los Angeles on Dec. 28 to report a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita home. A police officer fatally shot 28-year-old Andrew Finch after he opened his door.

Barriss' preliminary hearing is Tuesday before Judge Bruce Brown in Wichita.

Barriss also faces charges of giving a false alarm and interference with a law enforcement officer.

The shooting drew attention to "swatting," a practice in which a person makes a false report to get emergency responders to descend on an address.

