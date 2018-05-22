Kansas judge weighs evidence in deadly swatting case

Twenty-five-year-old Tyler Barriss is accused of calling police from Los Angeles on Dec. 28 to report a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita home. (Irfan Khan /Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

A California man accused of making a hoax call that led to police shooting an unarmed man in Kansas is returning to court, where a judge is set to decide if there is enough evidence to put him on trial for involuntary manslaughter.

Twenty-five-year-old Tyler Barriss is accused of calling police from Los Angeles on Dec. 28 to report a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita home. A police officer fatally shot 28-year-old Andrew Finch after he opened his door.

Barriss' preliminary hearing is Tuesday before Judge Bruce Brown in Wichita.

Barriss also faces charges of giving a false alarm and interference with a law enforcement officer.

The shooting drew attention to "swatting," a practice in which a person makes a false report to get emergency responders to descend on an address.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.