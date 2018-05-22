House special committee to consider whether to impeach Greitens

The House investigatory committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday at the Capitol to discuss its rules and procedures. (File photo)

A Missouri House committee is to hold its first hearing of a special session focused on whether to try to impeach Gov. Eric Greitens.

The House investigatory committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday at the Capitol to discuss its rules and procedures. The meeting notice says it also could discuss documents pertinent to its investigation.

The committee has been looking into allegations of sexual misconduct, misuse of a charity donor list for political fundraising and other campaign-related allegations against the Republican governor.

It has posted meeting notices for each day from Tuesday through Friday this week.

In the first half of Tuesday's hearing, it was announced that Scott Faughn, a Missouri newspaper publisher who gave $50,000 in cash to the lawyer who helped break open the scandal, will be testifying on Wednesday afternoon.

The special legislative session began Friday and can last for 30 days.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said it was informed Monday that it was named as a special prosecutor in the case against Greitens.

This comes after it was announced that St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office will be recused from any new potential invasion of privacy charge against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said she "quickly assembled" a team of prosecutors to "review the matter."

