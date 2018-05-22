St. Louis judge continues Greitens' computer data tampering case

Jack Garvey, one of Greitens' attorneys, says the delay is because the case is still pending before a grand jury. (File photo)

A St. Louis judge has continued the computer data tampering case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to July 2.

Judge Madeline Connolly issued the ruling during a brief hearing Tuesday. Jack Garvey, one of Greitens' attorneys, says the delay is because the case is still pending before a grand jury.

The Republican governor is accused of disclosing a donor list from the veterans' charity he founded, The Mission Continues, to his political fundraiser without the consent of the charity. The charge was filed last month in St. Louis, where the charity is based.

Greitens had been scheduled to go to trial last week on an invasion of privacy charge stemming from a 2015 affair with his St. Louis hairdresser, but prosecutors dismissed the case. A special prosecutor in Jackson County was appointed Monday to decide whether to refile that charge, which accuses Greitens of taking and transmitting a photo of the partially nude woman without her consent.

A Missouri prosecutor said Friday that he won't be filing any charges against Greitens for the way his campaign reported the receipt of the donor list.

The decision by Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson marked a victory for Greitens on the same day that the Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature was to open a month-long special session to decide whether to try to impeach the Republican governor for various allegations of misconduct.

"After due consideration, I have decided not to file the criminal charge suggested" by the attorney general's office, Richardson said. He didn't explain why not and declined to comment further.

A Missouri House committee will also hold its first hearing of a special session focused on whether to try to impeach Greitens.

The House investigatory committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday at the Capitol to discuss its rules and procedures. The meeting notice says it also could discuss documents pertinent to its investigation.

It has posted meeting notices for each day from Tuesday through Friday this week.

